SDP party Zagreb branch leader asks deputies to resign from City Assembly posts

Source: N1

The leader of the Social Democratic Party's Zagreb branch, Viktor Gotovac, on Sunday asked SDP deputies to resign from all positions in the City Assembly, including its president, Josko Klisovic, after the SDP's city committee on Friday ended their coalition agreement with Mozemo! platform.

In a Facebook post, Gotovac noted that the SDP’s city committee cancelled, by majority vote, the agreement with Mozemo! on programme cooperation and a majority in the City Assembly.

The party’s Zagreb branch considers the agreement an “exhausted model” in realising the SDP’s efforts and guidelines for successfully dealing with the damage and problems done by previous city administrations, Gotovac said, adding however that the branch is committed to cooperating with parties which genuinely want to act as partners and to the benefit of the people of Zagreb.

He made the post a day ahead of a City Assembly meeting at which Mozemo!, without the SDP deputies, will be two votes short of a majority.

Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic of Mozemo! told RTL commercial broadcaster on Sunday that his party had not been informed that cancelling the cooperation agreement would be on the agenda of Friday’s meeting of the SDP’s Zagreb branch.

He called such behaviour “extremely unfair” and said Mozemo! had indicated a number of times it was willing to discuss a potential revision of the agreement, but that this did not happen because the SDP “did not initiate it”.

Tomasevic dismissed media reports that the SDP’s city branch had not been sufficiently informed by Mozemo! about the intention to borrow 1.8 billion kuna (€240 million) for the Zagreb Holding utility conglomerate.

SDP party leader Pedja Grbin said on Saturday the party would negotiate a new form of cooperation with Mozemo!, while Klisovic said the coalition cooperation was continuing.

According to the media, at Tuesday’s Presidency meeting the SDP could suspend Gotovac and city deputy Renato Petek, who agrees with Gotovac.

Jutarnji List daily has reported off the record that the reason for the two parties’ row is entrepreneur Mate Rimac’s robotaxi project and that at Monday’s meeting, SDP deputies are not expected to vote for Tomasevic’s conclusion to advertise a tender for Rimac to build a mobility centre.