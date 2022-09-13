SDP expel head of their Zagreb branch

Share:







Source: N1

The Social Democratic Party on Tuesday expelled Viktor Gotovac, head of the party's Zagreb branch, which last week decided to terminate its cooperation agreement with the green-left We Can! in Zagreb, state agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing "unofficial reports."

Gotovac was expelled from the party by a majority vote of the presidency, according to “unofficial reports.”

The SDP’s Zagreb branch said last week they decided to abandon the city-level ruling coalition with We Can! citing “dissatisfaction with the cooperation, lack of meetings, communication and coordination, and with its treatment as the junior partner in the city administration.”

They did not clarify what they meant.

In reaction to this, the party expelled Gotovac and, according to “unofficial reports” Branko Kolaric is expected to head the party’s Zagreb branch in the “transitional period”. Gotovac will also be ousted from the Zagreb City Assembly and replaced by SDP member Ivan Racan, according to “unofficial reports.”