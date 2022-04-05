Schmidt: Szijjarto’s visit proves importance of BiH for international community

Share:







Source: F.Z./N1

The meeting between the High Representative in BiH Christian Schmidt with the Head of Hungarian Diplomacy Peter Szijjarto began in Sarajevo and before the meeting, Schmidt said that the senior Hungarian official’s visit shows that the international community is aware of the importance of BiH for stability in the region.

“Right now, when international law is being violated at the EU border and Russia is waging a war of aggression, we must make it clear that we believe in the inviolability of international agreements,” Schmidt said.

Among other things, he referred to the date of the beginning of the siege of Sarajevo, mentioning that the years after the Dayton Peace Agreement brought peace, but the road before its signing was too long and that it had cost many innocent lives.

“I can say that I am a guarantor that this will not happen again. I am not saying this because I am afraid that peace is in danger, I am saying this as a message to all those crazy people who think they can play with the inviolability of people’s lives,” he pointed out.

He reiterated his gratitude to the international community.

“I just arrived from Butmir(near Sarajevo) where I spoke with the General of EUFOR Althea and I want to thank everyone and all those soldiers who are contributing to peace in BiH, including 200 Hungarian soldiers for their contribution. Let no one start generating any uncertainty here. A situation like the one that happened 30 years ago would have been smothered by the international community from the start, but we will also continue to walk the road from the Dayton to Brussels together, and the current crisis caused by mutual blockades in the country cannot remain as such,” High Representative Schmidt said.

That is why he will continue to monitor what is happening and continue with the discussions.

“I trust the BiH Parliament and I trust that the international community in BiH is ready to support constructive forces,” Schmidt added before meeting with the Hungarian official. Szijjarto is in BiH, where he also attended the opening of the International Economy Fair in Mostar, which he used, among other things, to send a sharp rebuke to the Brussels administration.