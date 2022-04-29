Sarajevo selected for EU project to create 100 climate-neutral smart cities

Share:







Source: N1 BiH / F.Z.

Bosnia’s capital has been selected to take part in an EU-funded project to create 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030. According to the EU Delegation in Bosnia, Sarajevo was one of 377 applicants, of which only 12 were not in EU member states.

The Cities Mission will bring together local authorities, citizens, businesses, investors, regional and national authorities “to work on turning selected cities into climate-neutral, smart and innovative hubs that would be examples for other cities”, the EU Delegation said.

This gives Sarajevo an opportunity “to be at the forefront of the transition towards climate neutrality and countering climate change, while also delivering multiple benefits to citizens in terms of reducing pollution, traffic congestion, energy bills and introducing healthier lifestyles.”

“Being selected for this Mission, which will involve technical and financial support over 10 years, will allow Sarajevo to tackle its chronic air pollution problem comprehensively and lead to new jobs and a better standard of living for citizens. Through this Mission, Sarajevo can become a champion of the Green Agenda for the whole Western Balkans,” said the Head of the EU Delegation and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Johann Sattler.

Sarajevo’s application was led by Sarajevo Canton Prime Minister Edin Forto joined by 17 mayors and included inputs from experts from municipalities of Centar, Hadzici, Ilidza, Ilijas, Novi Grad, Novo Sarajevo, Stari Grad, Trnovo, Vogosca, City of Sarajevo as well as City of Istocno Sarajevo and municipalities Istocna Ilidza, Istocno Novo Sarajevo, Istocni Stari Grad, Pale, Sokolac and Trnovo. It was supported by the EU Delegation to BiH, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the US Embassy.

“Following the selection, Climate City Contracts will be drawn up, signed and implemented by each participating city. The Contracts will be co-created with local stakeholders and citizens, with the help of a Mission Platform. They will set out plans for the city to achieve climate neutrality by 2030 and they will include an investment plan,” the EU Delegation said.

It noted that, while not legally binding, these plans will “demonstrate clear will and commitment to the EU and its goals.”

“The Mission Platform will provide the necessary technical, regulatory and financial assistance to cities. In addition, Horizon Europe will invest around €350 million in research and innovation actions linked to the Mission (e.g. in mobility, energy, urban planning) in the period 2021-23,” it said.