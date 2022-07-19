Sarajevo police announce fines for e-scooter riders using sidewalks

Share:







Source: Photo by Jonas Jacobsson on Unsplash / ilustracija

Sarajevo Canton police has announced fines for the users of electric scooters who move on sidewalks, the Interior Ministry has confirmed the information to Fena news agency.

According to the law that regulates traffic in the Sarajevo Canton, a person riding an electric self balancing transporter on a sidewalk, which is intended for pedestrians, is committing an offence and may be fined in the amount of 50 to 250 marks (approx 25 to 125 euros), said police spokesperson Mirza Hadziabdic.

He explained that the electric scooter users are allowed on bicycle lanes and, if they are not available, on roads.

Hadziabdic recalled that a number of traffic accidents that involved electric scooter users has been reported across Sarajevo Canton.

“In any case, this is punishable, and in the police will in the coming period act in accordance with the applicable law provisions,” he stressed.

(1 euro = 1.95 Bosnian marks)