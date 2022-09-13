Sarajevo mayor calls for investigating claims from the film Sarajevo Safari

Share:







Source: N1

Sarajevo mayor Benjamina Karic said on Tuesday that she planned to file a formal criminal complaint against unknown persons involved in the morbid sniping of civilians for sport during the 1992-95 siege of the city.

This topic was examined in a recent Slovenian documentary titled Sarajevo Safari. The film alleges that foreigners would pay hefty sums in exchange for the opportunity to shoot at random civilians from Bosnian Serb-held positions during the siege of Bosnia’s capital. The film, co-produced by Al Jazeera Balkans, had its world premiere on Saturday, as part of the AJB DOC film festival.

Karic said that everyone who saw the documentary was struck by the topic of this film. However, earlier on Tuesday the mayor of Istocno Sarajevo, which is a separate city created after the 1992-95 war and which served as the wartime capital of Bosnian Serbs, announced a criminal complaint against film’s director, Miran Zupanic, calling the film ‘full of lies and fabrications.’

“In addition, the reaction of the Mayor of Istocno Sarajevo, Ljubisa Cosic, is concerning. Instead of calling for these crimes to be investigated, announced filing of a criminal complaint against the film director, Miran Zupanic. I will do everything I think is right and file a criminal complaint against the unknown persons who at the time spread death in Sarajevo and those who aided them,” Karic said.

She then added that due to the nature of the crime, the City of Sarajevo will contact the Department for International Operational Police Cooperation at the Directorate for the Coordination of Police Bodies in Bosnia and request the involvement of Interpol and Europol in the investigation of these terrible crimes.