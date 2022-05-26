Russian Foreign Ministry: We are disappointed with Croatia’s ‘hostile behaviour’

Share:







Source: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP / Ilustracija

Russia is disappointed with the hostile actions of the Croatian authorities in recent months, but hopes their mutually beneficial cooperation will be restored, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was released on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Croatia and Slovenia, and the latter is also accused of “destroying bilateral relations.”

Croatia and Slovenia have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and joined in European sanctions against Moscow. As part of those measures, Zagreb in April expelled 18 Russian diplomats and six members of administrative staff.

“Unfortunately, the Croatian authorities have in recent months adopted a hostile position towards Russia that is in stark contrast with the quality of our bilateral relations, destroys their foundations and causes serious damage to the true interests of people in the two countries,” the ministry said.

Such destructive behaviour, they added, represents a “baleful approach that has no future”.

“We believe common sense will prevail, and Croatia will return to the path of constructive dialogue based, among other things, on the awareness of geopolitical realities and true national interests,” the statement said.

Speaking of Slovenia, Moscow said that it was disappointed by its government’s decision to take “entirely unprovoked hostile actions” aimed at “destroying bilateral relations despite the historical logic of their development.”

“We are confident that such policy on the part of Slovenian authorities, which is contrary to the true interests of our friendly peoples, will eventually give way to a balanced position natural for Russian-Slovenian relations,” the Russian ministry said.