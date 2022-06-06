Russian aerospace agency chief threatens Balkan countries over Lavrov flight ban

Share:







Source: YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL / AFP

The head of Russia’s Roscosmos aerospace agency threatened Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria for closing their airspace to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in a Twitter post that Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles would not need permission to fly through the airspace of those countries. “You know what Sarmat is good for? It will not ask permission to fly from the cowardly Bulgarians, vengeful Romanians and Montenegrins who have betrayed our common history,” he wrote.

Lavrov was scheduled to fly to Belgrade on Monday but Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria denied permission for the flight, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova said.