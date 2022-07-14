Russia Today prepares to launch in Serbia

Share:







Source: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Russia’s state television Russia Today will open offices in Serbia, Serbian news website Nova.rs learned on Thursday. The EU has banned the station’s broadcasting activities “for inciting and supporting Russia’s aggression” against Ukraine.

The information was confirmed for Nova.rs by Sputnik Serbia’s editor-in-chief Ljubinka Milincic. “Yes, it is true. They will not start work in Serbia now, but preparations are underway,” Milincic said.

According to Nova.rs information, Milincic’s daughter will head the television channel, but this was neither confirmed nor denied by Ljubinka Milincic. “Should I let you in on that secret, or not? Leave it for them to say,” said Sputnik Serbia editor-in-chief.

The Council of the European Union (EU) decided in March this year to suspend the broadcasting activities of the Russian state media Russia Today and Sputnik in the whole of the EU. The sanctions imposed by the EU refer to the transmission or distribution by any means such as cable, satellite, IP-TV, platforms, websites and applications, and all relevant licenses, authorization and distribution arrangements have been suspended, the Council said.

Brussels said that these two media outlets were important instruments in “inciting and supporting Russia’s aggression” against Ukraine, and are “a significant and direct threat to the EU’s public order and security”.