Russia expands list of hostile countries, adds Croatia and four others

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In a decree signed by Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, Russian government formally added Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia to its official list of hostile countries, the state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday.

The decree also contains provision limiting the size of local staff allowed to be employed by these countries’ embassies and consulates in Russia. Croatia and Slovenia cannot employ and more local staff, Greece – which currently only has four employees – has been allotted 34, Denmark 20, and Slovakia 16.

Local media did not report how many locals Croatia’s embassy in Moscow employs. Croatia also has honorary consulates in Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk, and Sochi.

“The list approved by the government is not final and could be expanded given the continued hostile actions of foreign states against Russian missions abroad,” the Russian government said in an unsigned statement.

In March this year, Russia added Albania, Andorra, Australia, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, North Macedonia, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the UK to the list, in addition to the European Union.

All five newly added countries on Friday are members of the European Union, as well as Nato.

Similar restrictions had been imposed on the diplomatic missions of the United States and the Czech Republic in March 2021.