Ruling HDZ party suspends membership to Ina executive arrested over €113m fraud

Source: N1/Ivan Hrstić

The Zagreb branch of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party has suspended Damir Skugor, the recently arrested executive of the national Ina gas and oil company, who is one of the five suspects in the gas trading scam, state agency Hina said on Friday citing a press release.

“A few days ago, the party launched disciplinary proceedings against him,” Hina said.

Last Saturday, Damir Skugor, his father Dane Skugor, lawyer Josip Surjak, the head of the Croatian Bar Association (HOK), their business partner Goran Husic, and the director of the regional Plinara Istocne Slavonije gas distribution company, Marija Ratkic, were arrested on suspicion that they embezzled at least 848 million kuna (€113 million) by buying natural gas supplies from Ina at below-market prices and selling those supplies to other companies abroad at full market value.