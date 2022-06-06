Road carriers call for government response to looming fuel price increase

Share:







Source: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

The Association of Croatian Road Carriers said on Monday that it expects a concrete response by the government to an announced increase in fuel prices, calling for a comprehensive tax reform and for relieving the tax burden on employers so that they can increase wages.

Tuesday is expected to bring a drastic jump in petrol prices. If the government does not intervene, the price of a full tank of gas will get close to €100.

The government has sufficient manouvering room to come up with an adequate response, and not only in the context of the ongoing crisis, the association said, noting that business owners in Croatia remain burdened by a number of parafiscal levies, “ranging from contributions to tourism boards to the absurd television licence.”

“Once again, we are calling for a comprehensive tax reform and for relieving the tax burden on employers, which will enable them to increase wages for their people,” the association said, warning that, with the current regulations in place, as well as “miserably low minimum pay”, the state does active harm to its people.

The government announced a phone session today where it is expected they will decide to reduce excise duties or margins in order to offset the increase in price.