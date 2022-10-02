Reports of incidents in Velika Kladusa, Doboj and Zvornik during BiH elections

Share:







Source: N1/F.Z.

The first incident regarding the Election happened at one of the polling stations Velika Kladusa in the town of Marjanovac, when a member of the polling committee was physically attacked.

Velika Kladusa saw 69 regular polling stations, two mobile teams and one polling station for unconfirmed ballots open on time, Sunday morning. Election day started without problems in Buzim, Bosanska Krupa, Bosanski Petrovac and Kljuc.

Bijeljina-based BN television reported that an OSCE observer was beaten up in Doboj, but other news outlets reported that the observer in question later denied being beaten up. BN TV also reported plain-clothed men walking with firearms near polling stations in Zvornik and that police presence was well felt throughout the town.