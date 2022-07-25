Report: Zagreb tops the list of best value-for-money European destinations

Share:







Source: Image by Arvid Olson from Pixabay

Zagreb was the best value-for-money European tourist destination in June, according to Mabrian, a Barcelona-based company analyzing tourist data which ranked 14 destinations.

“Despite being among the last in terms of air connectivity, it has a very high level of satisfaction in most of the areas analyzed. At the same time, it offers a very competitive accommodation price compared to the other destinations analyzed,” says Mabrian.

Dubrovnik ranked ninth, with the company saying that it “is the destination with the highest satisfaction levels among the analyzed destinations. However, the average hotel price is high and air connectivity is limited, which places it in ninth position.”

Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, ranked third, while London, Barcelona and Paris were at the bottom of the rankings.

“London and Paris, despite being better connected, are penalized by a very high average hotel price among the destinations analyzed,” the Barcelona-based company says.

In order, the best tourist cities for quality and price in June are: Zagreb (Croatia), Athens (Greece), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Rome (Italy), Vienna (Austria), Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Milan (Italy), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Berlin (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain) and London (United Kingdom).

The security perception index analyzed by Mabrian is led by Dubrovnik and Lisbon, followed by Milan and Madrid. At the bottom of this index are Berlin, Barcelona and Vienna.

“There is a growing trend of demand for less crowded and more authentic destinations. For this reason, countries such as Croatia and Slovenia and their capitals are highly valued destinations due to their balance between a destination that offers security, a differentiated offer of activities and a very attractive average price,” according to Carlos Centra, Mabrian’s sales and marketing director.