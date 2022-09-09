Report: Volume of railway transport in Croatia increased in Q2 2022

Share:







Source: Michael Gaida/Pixabay/Ilustracija

In Q2 2022, some 12.3 percent more goods and 38 percent more passengers were transported by train in Croatia compared to the same period of 2021, although passenger transport has not yet reached pre-pandemic 2019 volumes, state news agency Hina citing the state regulator Hakom and their report published on Friday.

The HZ Putnicki Prijevoz state-owned passenger transport company registered 38 percent more passengers in Q2 2022 year-on-year, which was accompanied by a 41.3 percent increase in “passenger kilometers,” Hakom added, without specifying the exact number of passengers transported.

Regardless of increase in passenger volumes, the number of passengers is still 8 percent lower than in Q2 2019, and passenger kilometers are still 3.7 percent lower. At the same time, 12.3 percent more goods were transported by rail and 17.6 percent more ton-kilometers were realized.

The state-owned HZ Cargo transport company transported 7.8 percent more goods and generated 18.7 percent more ton-kilometres, while new private-owned freight carriers transported 15.1 percent more goods with 16.3 percent more ton-kilometers.

New carriers transported 62.5 percent of the total transported goods and generated 47.6 percent of all ton-kilometers in Q2 2022, Hakom said, without specifying absolute figures of transported cargo.

It added that there are a total of 15 freight railway carriers in Croatia, of which HZ Cargo has the largest share of train kilometers at 52.5 percent, while five new freight carriers were not active.