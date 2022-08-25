Report: Volume of construction work in June up 4 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Christof STACHE / AFP/Ilustracija

The volume of construction works increased 4 percent in June compared to the same month last year, and it rose by 0.3 percent from May, state news agency Hina said on Thursday citing publicly available data compiled by the state statistics bureau.

According to the working-day adjusted indexes, in June the volume of work carried out on buildings was 6.2% higher compared to June 2021, while the civil engineering works increased by 0.6%. Compared to May of this year, the volume of construction work on buildings was 1.8% higher but 1.9% lower for other structures.

In the first six months of this year, the volume of construction work increased by 4.4% year on year. At the same time, the volume of work performed on buildings was up by 4.8% and by 3.8% in civil engineering works.