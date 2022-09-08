Report: Value of construction work in Croatia 13.3 pct up in Q2 2022

Share:







Source: Christof STACHE / AFP/Ilustracija

"The value of construction work carried out by companies with 20 or more workers in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 13.3 percent year-on-year, while the value of new orders decreased by 1.8 percent," state news agency Hina said on Thursday, citing publicly available data published by the state statistics bureau.

The value of construction work in Q2 2022 was 9.2 billion kuna (€1.2 billion). The value of new orders totaled 7.1 billion kuna (€0.9 billion), with about half referring to buildings and the other half to “other structures.”

In the first half of this year the value of construction work “by companies with 20 or more workers conducted by their own workers” increased by 10.4 percent and the value of new orders increased by 6.6 percent, Hina said. The value of construction work in the first six months of 2022 amounted to 16.5 billion kuna.

The value of new orders in the same period was 14.2 billion kuna (€1.9 billion).

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)