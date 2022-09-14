Report: Value of construction projects in July 2022 jumps to €391m

Share:







Source: N1/ilustracija

In July this year, 775 building permits were issued in Croatia, which is 2.6 percent down from July 2021, state agency Hina reported on Wednesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

By type of structure, 667 permits (86 percent) were issued for buildings and 108 (14 percent) for other structures such as roads, railways, pipelines, bridges, dams and sporting grounds. Compared with July 2021, the number of permits issued for buildings decreased by 4 percent, while those issued for other structures increased by 7 percent.

The projected value of works was 2.94 billion (€391 million), which is 11 percent up from July 2021. The projected value of works for buildings was 1.79 billion kuna, a decrease of 24 percent, while the value of works for other structures was projected at 1.15 billion, an increase of 292 percent.

Hina did not offer any explanation for these year-on-year changes.

Permits were issued for the construction of 1,391 apartments with an average floor space of 91.8 square meters. Over the first seven months of this year, 6,387 building permits were issued, which is an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period last year. The projected value of works was 21.87 billion kuna, up by 3.9 billion or 22 percent.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)