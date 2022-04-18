Report: Traffic-related deaths jump by 23 pct year-on-year in 2021

Share:







Source: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

In 2021, there were 2.38 million registered vehicles in Croatia, 3.2 percent up from 2020, and the number of newly registered personal vehicles increased by 17.5 percent year-on-year in 2021, state agency Hina said on Monday, citing a report from the state statistics bureau.

Last year, 9,146 road traffic accidents with casualties were registered, or 18.6 percent more than in 2020 when there were 7,710 such accidents.

During 2021, 291 people were killed in traffic accidents, or 23.2 percent up from 2020 when road traffic accidents took 237 lives. The number of injuries people suffered in traffic also increased, by 18.8 percent, from 10,035 in 2020 to 11,918 in 2021.