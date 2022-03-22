Report: Number of registered taxi businesses in 2020 dropped by 30 pct

Share:







Source: Photo by Frank Weichkopf on Unsplash

There were 944 taxi business in Croatia in 2020, which is nearly 30 percent down from 2019, according to an analysis by the state's financial agency Fina released on Tuesday to mark the International Taxi Driver Day celebrated that day.

The number of taxi businesses in Croatia was the lowest in 2016 at 260, and it the highest in 2019 at 1,343. The number of employees in the taxi industry increased from 886 in 2016 to 1,803 in 2020, while 2019 saw the largest number of employees, 1,859.

An analysis of business results of taxi services in the period 2016-20 has shown that the businesses generated the highest revenues, HRK 305.5 million, in 2019, which is 120.6 percent more compared with 2016, when their revenues were the lowest, at HRK 138.5 million. In 2020, taxi business generated HRK 247.2 million in revenues.

Of the total number of taxi businesses in 2020, 314 businesses or 33.3 percent operated with a profit, while 630 businesses or 66.7 percent reported a loss for the period. By comparison, 58.6 percent businesses operated with a profit in 2019 and 69.7 percent in 2018. According to Fina, taxi businesses reported a net loss in 2016, 2017 and 2020, while in 2018 and 2019, they operated with a net profit.

Broken down by counties, the highest number of taxi businesses in 2020 had their main offices in the city of Zagreb (404), followed by Osijek-Baranja County (108) and Split-Dalmatia County (100). The average monthly net pay in the taxi industry in 2020 was HRK 2,818, which is 14.8 percent more compared with 2016, but also 52.8 percent less than the average monthly net pay of employees in private-owned businesses in Croatia (HRK 5,971).