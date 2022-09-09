Report: More than 230,000 Croatians have their accounts frozen over €2.45bn debt

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Pexels/Ilustracija

At the end of August, there were 232,304 Croatians, or 6 percent of the country's 3.88 million population, whose bank accounts have been frozen over debts, which totaled 18.4 billion kuna (€2.4 billion) in principal, state news agency Hina said on Friday citing publicly available data released by the state financial agency Fina.

Fina said that 14,350 businesses also had frozen accounts, with debts amounting to 4 billion kuna (€0.5 billion).

That was 0.4 percent fewer Croatian compared to July, and 3.7 percent down from August 2021. Their collective debt principal was 2.1 percent higher year-on-year. Their debt for interest was 6.7 billion kuna (€0.9 billion).

As for business entities, their number was 3.8 percent down from August 2021. Their principal was 9.2 percent down year-on-year, and their debt for interest was 1 billion kuna (€133 million).

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)