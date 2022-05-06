Report: Exploding energy costs push producer prices to a decade high

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

In April 2022 Croatia's industrial producer prices jumped by 21.9 percent year-on-year, posting increase for the 14th month in a row, and reaching their highest level since records began in 2011, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing a report by the state statistics bureau published on their website.

The increase was mainly attributed to rising energy prices. Excluding energy prices, industrial producer prices in April 2022 were 1.2 percent higher than in March 2022 and 7.9 percent higher than in April 2021.

On the foreign markets, industrial producer prices increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month and by 14.0 percent year-on-year, while on the domestic market, they rose by 2.6 percent compared with March 2022 and by 28.4 percent compared with April 2021.