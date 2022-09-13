Report: Croatia’s telecom market grows to reach €746m revenue in H1 2022

Share:







In the first six months of 2022, revenues posted by telecoms operating on the Croatian market reached 5.6 billion kuna (€746 million), or 2.3 percent up year-on-year, the state regulator Hakom said on Tuesday.

In the same period, revenues from broadband internet subscriptions increased by 6.5 percent. Broadband fees account for 47 percent of the total market revenue, and in this period one in three fixed internet users had speeds of up to 100Mbit/s or more.

New investments into faster broadband speed networks increased by 45 percent year-on-year to 312 million kuna (€41 million) while investments in mobile network transceiver stations increased by 56 percent to 313 million kuna (€42 million).

In Q2 2022 users continued to switch to fiber-optic infrastructure, to reach 177,000 users at the end of June. Data usage via fixed and mobile networks in Q2 2022 increased by 19 percent year-on-year. Hakom said that the duration of calls made by foreign nationals in roaming was an indicator of this year’s good tourist season. In Q2, they spent more than 205 million roaming minutes, up by 60 percent year-on-year.

The number of pay TV connections in Q2 2022 increased by almost 60,000 to more than 932,000, with 66.5 percent of households watching paid cable TV. Revenues from pay TV increased 4.5 percent from Q2 2021, although Hakom did not say how much that was.

In Q2 2022, revenues from the use of landline phone lines dropped by 5.7 percent on the year, the number of users fell 1.4 percent, and the number of outgoing calls fell 19.3 percent.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)