Report: Croatia’s Jan-Feb 2022 exports jump by 42 pct, imports by 40 pct

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the first two months of 2022, Croatia exported €3.5 billion worth of goods, or 43 percent up year-on-year. In the same period, imports increased by 40 percent to €5.4 billion, the state statistics bureau said on Friday.

The foreign trade deficit was €1.9 billion, some €490 million up from the first two months of 2021. The export-import ratio was 64.4 percent, slightly up from 63.2 percent in the same period last year.

Exports to other EU countries totaled €2.5 billion ( up by 48.4 percent), while imports from the EU amounted to €3.96 billion (up by 29.0 percent). Exports to non-EU countries increased by 30.3 percent to €954 million, while imports jumped 85 percent to €1.4 billion.