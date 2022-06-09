Report: Croatia’s Jan-Apr 2022 exports up 34 pct, imports up 44 pct

Share:







Source: Pixabay

In the first four months of 2022, Croatia's commodity exports in the first four months totalled €7.5 billion, up 34 percent from the first four months of 2021, while imports went up by 44 percent to €12.3 billion, state agency Hina said on Thursday, citing the state statistics bureau.

The foreign trade deficit was €4.8 billion.

Commodity exports to EU countries in the first four months totaled €5.4 billion, up 43.4 percent on the year, while exports to other countries recorded a growth of 15.4 percent to €2.1 billion. Imports from EU countries increased by 34.5 percent to €9.1 billion, while imports from other countries jumped by 79.1 percent to €3.3 billion.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)