Report: Croatia’s industrial turnover jumps 28.7 pct year-on-year in July

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

In July 2022 Croatia's industrial turnover was 28.7 percent higher year-on-year, state agency Hina said, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

Year-on-year, the total seasonally-adjusted industrial turnover in July was up 31.7 by percent on the domestic market and 20.9 percent on the foreign market.

Month-on-month, it rose 2.8 percent on the domestic market and 7.6 percent on the foreign market.

Broken down by groupings, the highest year-on-year increase was recorded in the sale of energy (+73 percent), followed by durable consumer goods (+28.4 percent), non-durable consumer goods (+27.8 percent) intermediate goods (+21 percent), and capital goods (+13.4 percent).