Report: Croatia’s exports jump 37 pct, imports 42 pct, in Q1 2022

Source: Ilustracija / Pexels

In Q1 2022, the value of Croatia's exports totaled €5.5 billion, an increase of 37.1 percent from Q1 2021, while imports increased by 41.8 percent to €8.9 billion, state agency Hina said, citing a report by the state statistics bureau published on their website on Monday.

The foreign trade deficit amounted to €3.4 billion in that period. Goods exported to the EU in Q1 totaled €4.0 billion, an increase of 43.4 percent compared to Q1 2021, while exports to non-EU countries increased by 23.1 percent to €1.5 billion.

Goods imported from the EU totaled €6.6 billion (+32.3 percent), while imports from non-EU countries soared by 78.7 percent to €2.3 billion.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)