Report: Croatian airports handle 5.1m passengers in Jan-July 2022

Source: Image by Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay

Croatia's airports registered 5.1 million passengers in the first seven months of 2022, which was a 228 percent increase year-on-year. The increase was expected as in 2021 many parts of Europe still had Covid restrictions in place, state agency Hina said, citing publicly available data.

Flight operations jumped by 73 percent to more than 65,000 in the period from January to July. Croatia’s airports handled over 5,600 tons of cargo or 19 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

In July only, 1.7 million passengers passed through Croatia’s airports, a 99.4 percent increase from July 2021.