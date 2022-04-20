Report: Croatia will be served by more than 460 international routes this summer

Share:







Source: ilustracija: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

There will be over 460 international flights to Croatia during the summer schedule, the national tourist board HTZ said on Wednesday.

Zagreb and Split expect the highest number of rotations, about 10,000, while Zadar and Rijeka expect the highest increase in rotations in comparison with 2019, by 63 percent and 8 percent respectively. During the summer, Croatia will be connected with 131 cities abroad, down from 134 in 2019.

The highest number of rotations is expected with Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. During the summer, 66 airlines will operate between Croatia and foreign destinations. Ryanair, Croatia Airlines, easyJet, Lufthansa and Eurowings expect the highest number of rotations.

HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said this year the recovery of air travel continued after a considerable decline due to Covid.

During the summer, there will be more than 460 flights to Croatia with more than 34,000 rotations almost the same numbers as in the record year 2019, he added.