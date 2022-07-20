Red Cross: Drownings second leading cause of children deaths in Croatia

Share:







Source: Unsplash/Natalie Grainger

About 90 people in Croatia drown every year making it the second leading cause of death among children after traffic accidents, the Croatian Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The Red Cross, which said it has “the largest pool of qualified rescuers in the country,” announced they would mark the World Drowning Prevention Day with activities on 24-25 July to raise awareness of the problem of drowning accidents.

They said that drowning deaths occur most often as a result of people’s inability to swim, or their consumption of alcohol, or as a result of careless jumps into the water without checking for depth, or when people go into water while their body is too hot, or because of disregard for instructions and signs posted on seaside beaches, or due to parents allowing children to go into water without adult supervision.

Globally, they said, about 26 people drown every hour, i.e. there’s one drowning death recorded every 140 seconds.

“World Drowning Prevention Day will be marked in Zadar on Sunday and in Zagreb, Rijeka, Vukovar, Osijek, Pula, Split, Sibenik and Varazdin on Monday,” Hina said, without clarifying.