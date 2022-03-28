Red Cross Croatia raises €240k for Ukrainian refugees

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z.

Red Cross Croatia said on Monday that it had raised more than 1.8 million kuna (€240,000) for Ukrainian refugees staying in Croatia to procure goods other than standard humanitarian aid, such as medical food, bed linen, footwear, and the like, and which is currently received by 3,279 refugees.

The appeal for assistance to Ukrainian refugees is still underway. Donations may also be made via mobile banking applications by using the 2D barcode as well as by dialing the donation number 060 9011. Red Cross notes that it continues to collect material donations and that anyone wishing to make a donation can find the list of goods for donation on their website.

So far, 6,187 Ukrainians have approached the Red Cross search service to help them re-establish contact with their family members. Red Cross aid in the form of food, hygiene and children’s products is currently received by 3,279 persons, that is, all the persons who have sought it. Red Cross also provides psycho-social support to the refugees, as well as help with integration, school enrollment, health protection, language learning, etc.