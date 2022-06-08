Real Madrid commemorates 29th anniversary of Drazen Petrovic’s death

Share:







Source: Unsplash/Ilustracija

The Real Madrid basketball club on Tuesday remembered its player Drazen Petrovic, who died on 7 June 1993, and the club released a video "29 years without Petrovic" to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the tragic death of this world-famous Croatian basketball player.

Petrovic played for this Spanish club in the 1988-89 season before his professional career in the USA, and the video gives an overview of the best moments of his appearances in Madrid. Petrovic, born in Sibenik in 1964, died in a car crash in Germany on 7 June 1993.

The Croatian professional basketball player Petrovic earned two silver medals and one bronze in Olympic basketball, a gold and a bronze in the FIBA World Cup, a gold and a bronze in the FIBA EuroBasket, and two Euroleague titles. Petrovic, who initially achieved success playing professional basketball in Europe in the 1980s before joining the American NBA in 1989, exerted huge influence on European and American basketball.

He was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. Australian author Todd Spehr has written the 380-page book “Drazen: The Remarkable Life and Legacy of the Mozart of Basketball”.