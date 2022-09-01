Ransomware group blamed for Montenegro cyber attack

Share:







Source: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Montenegro’s Minister of Public Administration Marash Dukaj said that the Cuba ransomware group was behind the cyber attacks on the country’s institutions.

Dukaj told Montenegro’s state TV (RTCG) that the damage is hard to assess but added that the state IT system did not suffer any permanent damage. The Public Administration Ministry warned companies providing power and water, ports, airports and telecommunications providers to raise security levels.

The minister said that the government contacted cyber crime experts who will travel to Montenegro. An FBI team is reported to be on its way to Podgorica.

The securityweek.com portal said that the ransomware group called Cuba said on its Tor-based leak website that it breached Montenegro parliament systems. It said the group claims to have stolen files, including financial documents and source code and allegedly obtained correspondence with bank employees, balance sheets, account activity, compensation data, and tax documents.

It said that the Cuba ransomware Montenegro Parliament page has a download button for the stolen files but that it was not working when the portal tested it.

A number of Montenegrin institutions were under a cyber attack which began on August 20. Officials in Podgorica initially blamed the attack on Russia.