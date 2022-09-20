Putin: I talk to Serbia’s Vucic on a regular basis

Share:







Source: Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

Russia will continue to "deepen cooperation" with Serbia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony of accepting credentials of foreign ambassadors in Moscow, Sputnik reported.

“Russia and Serbia are linked by a strategic partnership. Relying on the tradition of friendship, cultural, spiritual and historical closeness of our brotherly peoples. I regularly talk to President (Aleksandar) Vucic, at personal meetings and in telephone conversations, about the key issues of further development of cooperation,” said Putin.

Putin said Russia appreciated the efforts of its Serbian friends to pursue “a balanced, independent policy on the international scene,” adding that Russia and Serbia will “continue to deepen cooperation in the economic, scientific-technical and humanitarian spheres.”

Within the framework of international law, relying on the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we will continue to provide our Serbian friends with comprehensive support in upholding the legitimate rights and interests of Serbia, protecting its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, Putin said.

The ceremony was attended by the Serbian ambassador to Moscow, Momcilo Babic.