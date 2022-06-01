Pussy Riot: Aysoltan Niyazova cannot be tried again or extradited

Share:







Source: Index

Members of Pussy Riot and a Croatian lawyer Lina Budak said on Wednesday that Aysoltan Niyazova, who was arrested at the Croatian-Slovenian border a few days ago, could not be tried again after she had served her time in Russia following an indictment issued against her in Turkmenistan.

After her apprehension by the Croatian police, based on an Interpol warrant at the request of Turkmenistan, Niyazova was transferred to the Remetinec jail. She was wanted in Turkmenistan for the alleged embezzlement of funds.

The lawyer told the press outside the Remetinec penitentiary, that on 30 May, County Court ruled on the 40-day extradition detention and during that period Turkemnistan’s authorities are expected to provide the court with the relevant documentation.

The lawyer said that her client had complained about the conditions in the detention jail.

Budak said that Niyazova was in a small cell with another seven persons.

“She was hungry yesterday, she told me so. On the day of her arrest, she was not offered any time to rest and she was given nothing to eat,” the lawyer told the press.

According to Niyazova, who spent six years in Russia’s jail, the conditions in Remetinec are worse than in those penitentiaries.

Budak, who will appeal the ruling on the extradition detention, called on the public ombudswoman to join these activists in this case and to hold talks with Niyazova.

Members of Pussy Riot claim that the charges are trumped up and the trial is political in nature, as her father sided with the opposition and died in prison.

A member of Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, said that Turkmenistan was one of the worst dictatorships in the world.

It is something like North Korea, but not in the public limelight, she explained.

Alyokhina said that upon the arrest, Niyazova went to the court only with an interpreter and without lawyers, prosecutors.

It was shocking for us. Croatia’s authorities have asked Turkmen authorities to send them the indictment. We have official documentation between Croatian and Turkmenistan, said the activist describing the contents as terrifying.

Croatian activist Sara Lalic said that the extradition of Niyazova would be against the international law and a disgrace for Croatia.

Croatia’s P.E.N. has also expressed concern over the possible scenario of handing Niyazova over to Turkmenistan, and the association finds that in that case, Niyazova’s life would be threatened.