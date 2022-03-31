Pula mayor wants snap election for city council

Share:







Source: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL

After breaking up his coalition with the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Mozemo! platform, Pula Mayor Filip Zoricic (Independent) on Thursday said that he wants to have a snap election for the City Council, calling on the council's president Dusica Radojcic of the Mozemo! platform, as well as the platform's councillors, to resign.

Zoricic ended his coalition with the SDP party and the Mozemo! platform, who were opposed to the construction of a football pitch in Pula’s Lungomare suburb, less than a year after they won in regular elections in May 2021.

A city councillor from the ranks of Mozemo! had called for a referendum on the refurbishment of the Lungomare’s promenade, which has been the topic of hot debate in recent months.

On his Facebook profile, Zoricic wrote he is prepared to “stand before the people of Pula and go to a new election,” but noted that the truly important election was the one for City Council, and not the mayor.

“If the others want to have an election for the City Council, we can hold it straight away, and if they make them conditional on holding an election for the mayor also, I will gladly accept that scenario,” he said.

Asked if he plans to resign and seek confirmation from the electorate and legitimacy for his position as mayor, Zoricic briefly replied: “You never know!”