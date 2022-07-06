Public pension fund reports uptick in registered insurees in June

Share:







Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

In June 2022, Croatia's state-run public pension fund HZMO reported 1,640,770 insurees, i.e. employed people who paid social contributions out of their salaries. This number, commonly used to indicate employment levels in the country, was up by 2.8 percent or 44,600 people year-on-year.

At the end of June 2022, manufacturing accounted for the highest number of insurees (250,650), followed by trade (247,503) and construction (130,349).

By sector, the highest increase of insurees was recorded in the category dubbed “accommodation and food preparation,” which covers the hospitality industry, i.e. hotels and restaurants, which saw a 14.1 percent year-on-year increase in workforce, to reach 125,997 in June 2021. According to HZMO data, they accounted for 7.7 percent of all employees in Croatia.