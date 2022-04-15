Protest in support of Russia at Serbian presidency

Share:







Source: FoNet

A crowd gathered on the street in front of the Serbian presidency building in a show of support for Russia and to express opposition to the possible introduction of sanctions on Friday evening.

The crowd also protested the fact that Serbia voted to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

The protest gathering started across the street from the presidency in front of a monument to Russian Tsar Nikolai and later turned towards President Aleksandar Vucic’s office. The crowd included a number of young men wearing hoods and carrying burning torches. They threw several smoke bombs while the crowd shouted abuse against Vucic.

Members of the crowd put a Russian flag up on the windows of the presidency. Others carried Serbian and Russian flags and listened to Russian music blaring from a PA system. The music began with the national anthems of Russia and Serbia, both were welcomed with ovations.