Project to improve earthquake resilience in Zagreb presented

Source: N1

The "Zagreb Project" for the strategic development of reinforcement of historical masonry buildings against earthquake damage was presented during a working meeting in the Ministry of Culture and Media in Zagreb on Tuesday, the ministry reported.

Zagreb University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Laboratory for Earthquake Engineering and Structural Dynamics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne have developed the project together.

Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek underscored the contribution of the conservation service to the international commission. All that has led to the proposal for further cooperation to the benefit of earthquake reconstruction of heritage buildings, said a press release from the ministry.

The idea for the Zagreb Project emerged after experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Swiss laboratory began cooperation as part of a Commission for the reconstruction of heritage buildings in the quake-struck areas in Croatia.