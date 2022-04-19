Prime Minister: Croatia will provide Ukraine with additional assistance

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

After a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, the Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, tweeted Croatia will provide additional assistance to Ukraine.

“I have expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and condolences on all the victims of the Russian military aggression. Croatia will provide additional assistance to Ukraine,” PM Plenkovic tweeted.

He did not specify what kind of help would be offered.

Zagreb strongly supports speeding up the process of bringing Ukraine closer to the EU, Plenkovic added, “in line with our declaration adopted in Kyiv in December 2021,” when the two countries signed the joint declaration on Ukraine’s European perspective.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy handed to the EU envoy the completed questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv.

During the ceremony at which he formally submitted the completed questionnaire on European Union membership, the Ukrainian president said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.