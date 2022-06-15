Prices of arable land in Croatia in 2021 inch up 6 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average buying price of farming land in Croatia in 2021 was 27,396 kuna per hectare (€1,477 per acre), or 6 percent up from 2020, state agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing a report released by the state statistics bureau.

The average buying price of meadows, which are classified separately, was 17,138 kuna per hectare (€924 per acre) or 2.4 percent up from 2020, while the average price of pasture land increased by 23 percent year-on-year to 18,480 kuna per hectare (€996 per acre) in 2021.

The state statistics bureau said that they compiled the data from local administration sources as well as tax authorities. They said they also used figures from the Farm Structure Survey (FSS) which they said is sample-based survey conducted every three years. The data used to calculate 2020 figures was based on the 2016 survey.

The bureau did not clarify why the 2019 survey wasn’t used instead, and neither Hina nor the statistics bureau offered any explanation for the increase in prices.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)