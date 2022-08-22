Price of diesel up 0.23 kuna, prices of petrol and blue-dyed diesel unchanged

Share:







Source: Vlada RH

The government adopted a new decree on Monday on capping retail prices of petroleum products and, as of Tuesday, a litre of petrol will remain at HRK 11.19 per litre while the price of a litre of diesel HRK will go up by HRK 0.23 to HRK 12.35 and the price of a litre of blue-dyed diesel will remain HRK 8.49.

Thus, diesel prices will go up, and the prices of petrol and blue-dyed diesel will be unchanged in the next seven days.

The latest calculation will be in force for the next seven days and will apply only to fuels without multifunctional additives (Eurosuper 95, Eurodiesel and blue-dyed diesel), while prices of premium fuels can be formed freely.

The government noted that without the latest intervention Eurosuper 95 would have cost HRK 13.07, Eurodiesel HRK 14.82 and blue-dyed diesel HRK 9.62 per litre.

The margin is HRK 0.65 per litre for fuels.

(€1 = HRK 7.51)