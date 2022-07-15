Presidents visits Dalmatian villages hit by wildfires

Share:







Source: Matko Begovic/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic visited the area of Zaton near the Dalmatian city of Sibenik on Friday, which was affected by a wildfire, and said that the responsibility for the level of preparedness for the fire season rests with those in charge.

“This should not have happened and those in charge are responsible,” Milanovic said in Zaton, answering a journalist’s question about why only three Canadairs took part in extinguishing the fire in Zaton. He underscored that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is primarily responsible, followed by Defence Minister Banozic, and that preparedness for the fire season in Croatia is not sufficient.

“Those whose duty is to ensure the continued ability of the state to provide services and protection to its citizens don’t give a damn. They are dealing with party intrigues and changes to the Defence Act,” said Milanovic.

He added that firefighters and volunteers are underpaid for the work they do as they earn 5,000 kuna (€660).

“Is this an amount that the Croatian government, which boasts of several billion from reconstruction and development funds, doesn’t have?” asked Milanovic and appealed to the government to “pay them.”

In response to the remark that during his term as prime minister, that salary was even lower, Milanovic said that he worked in incomparably more difficult conditions than the current ones – when interest rates are low, money is free and is being distributed.

He also warned about neglected green areas next to populated areas, stressing that the state has no way of penalising property owners considering the large number of registered owners who do not tend to grassland, which then poses a fire risk.

He noted that even as the commander in chief, although it is not his responsibility and authority, he constantly inquires about fire preparedness, but, he added, the army has no place fighting wildfires in normal circumstances.

“The army should not have to deal with this. Soldiers should not be deployed to wildfires in shifts,” Milanovic said.