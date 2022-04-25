President Milanovic congratulates Macron on winning re-election in France

Share:







Source: N1

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Monday sent a letter to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, congratulating him on his re-election and noting that Croatia and France are "friends and allies."

In the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, Macron defeated his rival Marine Le Pen.

“I am confident that in your new term in office you will continue to work for the overall progress of your country and the wellbeing of all its citizens,” Milanović wrote in the letter.

“Croatia and France are friends and allies and our countries share a number of interests and cooperate successfully both bilaterally and within the EU, NATO and other international organisations,” the Croatian president added.