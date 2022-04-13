President Milanovic calls for using EU funds as much as possible

Share:







Source: N1

President Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday EU funds should be utilised as much as possible and that both time and energy should be invested in education and project preparation.

Speaking at a session of the Viskovo Municipal Council marking the municipality’s day, the president said Croatia was not developing evenly and that he knew this problem could not be solved by one government during one term in office.

Speaking of present-day Europe, he said everybody did not think the same.

“One should not be naïve and think that all of Europe was built on identical values. All values are not for everyone, they are not accepted by everyone. Imposing one’s own values on others is not a smart path. In recent years, Europe has too often pursued such a policy in which there is not too much sensibility,” Milanovic said.

“I’m Croatia’s president, I answer to Croatian citizens and the Croatian people, to everyone in Croatia, and my job is to be oriented very narrowly to… us, to be a selfish, a constructive, loyal ally.”

Croatia more harmonious than ever

He said Croatia today was more harmonious than ever. “There are no radical differences in view on the most important things.”

European funds are there to be utilised because we have given the EU plenty of our original freedoms and rights which, for one state, one national community, are the essence of everything, he added.

On such a big market we can be competitive only in tourism and in some segments of know-how and shipbuilding, Milanovic said.

He also said that Croatia had lost many years “through no fault of its own.”

“Today Croatia could have been among the wealthier states had there been no war, but then there probably would have been no such independent Croatia. That’s the debt we have to those who sacrificed themselves so that Croatia could be what it is today. Our job is to make Croatia a firm, hard, yet pleasant and nice state which will have firmer finances, which will finance its own needs, which will not ask anyone for charity, which will be inclusive, civilised and tolerant,” the president said.