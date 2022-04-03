Polling stations are open in Serbia since 7 am

Share:







Source: Hrvoje Jelavic / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

Polling stations for the presidential and parliamentary elections were opened in Serbia at 7 am on Sunday morning.

Voters will cast ballots for the state president, members of parliament, the Belgrade City Assembly and several municipal assemblies across the country.

A total of 6,502,307 voters have the right to vote at 8,267 polling stations, 29 of which are in penitentiaries, while the diaspora votes at 77 polling stations.

About 100,000 voters from Kosovo will be able to vote at the nearest municipalities of central Serbia – in Tutin, Raska, Kursumlija and Vranje.

The first preliminary results of the Election Commission will be announced on Monday, 24 hours after the closing of the polling stations.