Police to file reports against 15 persons over inappropriate shouts in Knin

Source: Vanja Kranic/N1

The Sibenik-Knin County police department said on Friday it would file misdemeanor reports against 15 persons over inappropriate shouts in Knin, during events commemorating Victory Day.

The police said it would report a 75-year-old man and a group of 14 people for disturbing the peace.

In one of the cases, according to footage published by media outlets, a former commander of the Croatian Defence Force (HOS) 9th Brigade, Marko Skejo, lined up his former fellow warriors in the central square in Knin, after which they shouted “For the homeland ready” three times.