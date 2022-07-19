Police looking into causes of fire that broke out in Zagreb city centre

Share:







Source: N1

A large fire that broke out on the roof of a building in Berislavic Street in the centre of Zagreb on Monday around 10 pm was put under control by the firefighters an hour later, according to the Zagreb fire department.

The fire engulfed 30 meters of roofing in 2 Berislaviceva Street. It was put out by 22 firefighters with eight vehicles.

Gori krovište u centru Zagreba. Više na: https://t.co/UgF5IABEii pic.twitter.com/El00ugBkzX — TV N1 Zagreb (@N1infoZG) July 18, 2022

According to the fire department, there are no reports of injuries.

Photographs and video footage from the scene show large flames and smoke billowing from the rooftop.

“The roof of the building is completely burned… I would like to thank the emergency services for the speed and quality of their intervention,” said Zagreb Deputy Mayor Luka Korlaet who arrived on the scene Monday night. “The tenants have been evacuated and no one has requested alternative accommodation so far.”

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be determined by the police.