Police file charges against armed teenager arrested at anti-government protest

Source: Pexels / Photo by Kindel Media

The Zagreb police filed a criminal charge against a teenager arrested on Saturday in a protest in front of the ruling HDZ party headquarters in central Zagreb, after a knife, Molotov cocktails, and a homemade weapon were found in his possession.

On Saturday, the suspect participated in an anti-government protest held in the wake of a major gas trading scandal at the national oil company Ina. The event was organized by a non-party group called Free Together, which was formed during the pandemic to protest Covid restrictions, and especially Covid passes.

The arrested minor was taken into custody at the protest and a criminal report was filed with the state attorney.

Local media reported on Saturday that the youth had earlier run-ins with the law, as a supporter of Marko Franciskovic, the leader of a fringe cult-like group who was earlier indicted for incitement to terrorism at protests against coronavirus restrictions.