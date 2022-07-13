PM welcomes decision by Slovenia to remove razor-wire fence from border

Share:







Source: Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

The removal of the razor-wire fences is a good decision by the Slovenian government, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Rijeka on Tuesday, underscoring that his government's policies had always been aimed at maintaining good relations between the two neighboring countries.

In the six years of my term of office as the Croatian prime minister you have not heard a single strident statement from the Croatian side in the relations with Slovenia. Our entire political philosophy was to relax the relations, to put in the foreground what connects us, and to seek pragmatic solutions in the areas where we had differing views, for example, in relation to the issue of demarcation, he said, underscoring that the solutions had to enable the normal functioning of cross-border transport and cooperation, especially for people living in the border area.

The goal is for fishermen to work normally, the Croatian prime minister said, adding that when the Slovenian side stops fining fishermen, the Croatian side would do so, too.

What matters to me is that we focus on the fact that about 1.2 million Slovenian citizens spend their summer holidays in Croatia every year, while numerous Croatian citizens spend their winter holidays in Slovenia, that we develop economic cooperation for the benefit of our two nations, Plenkovic said.

He added that he had pursued such a policy during the terms in office of all Slovenian prime ministers for the past six years, and that they were pursuing the same policy now toward the government of Mr Golob.

Plenkovic also said that the former Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa had contributed the most to the relaxation of relations with his great political experience.

On Tuesday, the Croatian prime minister attended the ceremony in the Rijeka-based 3. Maj shipyard at which the Neptune Barcelona vessel was handed over to the client.

At the end of last month, the new Slovenian prime minister Golob said that his government wanted Croatia to join the Schengen Area as soon as possible, and previously he had announced that his government was determined to remove the anti-migrant barriers from the border with Croatia, which, according to him, were inhumane and did not serve the purpose for which they had been installed.

Slovenia started to install the wire fences on the border with Croatia during the migrant crisis seven years ago, and last Friday the new Slovenian government made a decision to begin its removal.